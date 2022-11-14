Kasabian to play exclusive gig in Sheffield for Radio X and Barclaycard

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Serge Pizzorno and co will perform at the O2 Academy in the city later this month - full ticket details here!

By Radio X

Kasabian are to play an exclusive gig for fans in Sheffield later this month.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard will take place at O2 Academy Sheffield on Monday 28th November 2022.

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant announced the gig on air this morning (Monday 14th November).

Kasabian say of the show: "We’re looking forward to coming back to Sheffield and blowing the roof off of the O2 Academy. Thanks to Radio X for inviting us!”

Tickets for the exclusive gig go on sale at 9am on Friday 18th November via Global Player.

Fans can then watch highlights from the show exclusively on Global Player at 7pm on Monday 5th December.

Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian, performing at Liam Gallagher's Knebworth shows in June. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

Kasabian are one of the greatest live acts on the planet. The Leicester group made their highly anticipated return earlier this year, going on to score their sixth number one album with the release of the critically acclaimed The Alchemist’s Euphoria. The BRIT Award-winning four-piece wowed fans at major festivals and outdoor shows this summer, including Liam Gallagher’s iconic Knebworth gigs. They have played to huge crowds at arenas around the country this year, as part of their UK and European tour.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard will see the band play to just under 2,000 Radio X listeners, and so the gig is a rare opportunity for fans to see them in a venue of this size.

Kasabian headlined Neighbourhood Weekender in 2022. Picture: Gary Mather / Alamy Stock Photo

The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard which has featured gigs including The Vaccines and Biffy Clyro.

Radio X presents Kasabian with Barclaycard

The O2 Academy Sheffield

Monday 28th November 2022

Tickets: £40+ fees (age 14+, under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over)

Tickets on sale from 9am on Friday 18th November via Global Playe r

r Full ticket terms and conditions are available here

