Tom Meighan pleads guilty to assaulting ex-fiancée

Tom Meighan appears at Leicester Magistrates' Court where he pled guilty to assault. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

The former Kasabian frontman appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court just a day after "stepping down" from the band due to "personal issues".

Tom Meighan has admitted to assaulting his ex-fiancée

The former Kasabian frontman appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (7 July), where he pled guilty to assaulting Vikki Ager on 9 April this year.

According to ITV News, Meighan originally denied an assault had taken place but after watching video footage, he told officers he could not watch it any further because it was "horrible".

The court heard Vikki Ager suffered bruising to her knees, left elbow, outer ankle and big toe as well as a reddening around the neck, which she confirmed to police was as a result of the assault. Prosecutor Naeem Valli told the court the offence “could be argued to be relatively serious” – describing it as a “sustained assault”.

The news comes the day after it was announced he would be stepping down from the band, who took to Twitter to share their statement.

They wrote: "Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further."

Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 6, 2020

READ MORE: Tom Meighan is "stepping down" from Kasabian due to "personal issues"

The 39-year-old rocker broke his silence on the news in a statement later that day, writing: "Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon. TM".

Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon. TM x #TomMeighan #Kasabian — Tom Meighan (@MeighanOfficial) July 6, 2020

READ MORE: Tom Meighan Opens Up About Split From Partner & Death Of "Great Friend"

Tom Meighan was the frontman of Kasabian for 23 years, co-founding the Leicester outfit in 1997 with Serge Pizzorno, Chris Karloff and Chris Edwards.

The Leicester outfit went on to release six studio albums in Kasabian (2004), Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014) and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

It is unclear whether the band - whose line-up now consists of Pizzorno, Edwards and drummer Ian Matthews - will replace Meighan or continue as a trio.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please reach out to the following organisations:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Tel: 0807 2000 247

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk

Tel: 0808 80 200 28

Refuge

refuge.org.uk

Tel: 0808 2000 247

Victim Support

victimsupport.org.uk

Tel: 0808168 9111

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

mind.org.uk

Tel: 0300 123 3393