Tom Meighan pleads guilty to assaulting ex-fiancée
7 July 2020, 11:36 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 12:02
The former Kasabian frontman appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court just a day after "stepping down" from the band due to "personal issues".
Tom Meighan has admitted to assaulting his ex-fiancée
The former Kasabian frontman appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (7 July), where he pled guilty to assaulting Vikki Ager on 9 April this year.
According to ITV News, Meighan originally denied an assault had taken place but after watching video footage, he told officers he could not watch it any further because it was "horrible".
The court heard Vikki Ager suffered bruising to her knees, left elbow, outer ankle and big toe as well as a reddening around the neck, which she confirmed to police was as a result of the assault. Prosecutor Naeem Valli told the court the offence “could be argued to be relatively serious” – describing it as a “sustained assault”.
The news comes the day after it was announced he would be stepping down from the band, who took to Twitter to share their statement.
They wrote: "Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further."
The 39-year-old rocker broke his silence on the news in a statement later that day, writing: "Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon. TM".
Tom Meighan was the frontman of Kasabian for 23 years, co-founding the Leicester outfit in 1997 with Serge Pizzorno, Chris Karloff and Chris Edwards.
The Leicester outfit went on to release six studio albums in Kasabian (2004), Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014) and For Crying Out Loud (2017).
It is unclear whether the band - whose line-up now consists of Pizzorno, Edwards and drummer Ian Matthews - will replace Meighan or continue as a trio.
If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please reach out to the following organisations:
National Domestic Abuse Helpline
Tel: 0807 2000 247
Living Without Abuse
Tel: 0808 80 200 28
Refuge
Tel: 0808 2000 247
Victim Support
Tel: 0808168 9111
The Samaritans
Tel: 116 123
Mind
Tel: 0300 123 3393