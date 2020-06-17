Serge Kasabian relives "emotional" Solstice I gig ahead of Radio X's Home Shows

17 June 2020, 17:33 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 17:41

Watch the Leicester rocker tell Johnny Vaughan how it felt to play their landmark 2014 gig, which is set to feature in Radio X's Home Shows this Saturday.

Serge Pizzorno has relived Kasabian's "emotional" Solstice I gig.

Radio X is set to play the band's career-defining set at Leicester's Victoria Park this weekend in the next of our Home Shows series, and the guitarist and chief songwriter has looked back over the "incredible" time.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan how it felt to play the homecoming gig in June 2014, the Empire rocker said: "It’s hard to put into words because it felt… It was quite emotional actually because it felt like we’d taken 15 years to get there".

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Kasabian’s Eez-eh?

Serge Pizzono talks Kasabian&squot;s "emotional" Solstice I gig
Serge Pizzono talks Kasabian's "emotional" Solstice I gig. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno talks “writing tunes” and doing PE with his kids in lockdown

He added: "As exciting as it was to play in front of 50,000 you know, the actual gig itself... everyone’s families were there. All the pals, and then you have that moment of reflection and then remember the rehearsals.

"I mean as a band we just sat and talked about the journey so far."

The Eez-Eh rocker - who vowed to listen back to the special gig, which will air on Radio X this Saturday 20 June - added: "We really took it in. It was sort of incredible”.

Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows
Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

Hear Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows on 20 June 2020 from 8pm.

Listen to the show via Global Player

Latest Videos

Pippa tries out lip trainer live on The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa wearing a lip trainer is absolutely hilarious

DMA'S

DMA’S share official video for new song Learning Alive

Music News

A Fan called into the Pubcast with a weird question about Dom and quiches

"Can Dom put a quiche up his bottom?" is the best Pubcast question ever!
Courteeners' Liam Fray at Isle of Wight Festival 2019

Courteeners share footage to mark one year since Heaton Park gig

Courteeners

Kasabian Songs

Kasabian Latest

See more Kasabian Latest

Kasabian

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Kasabian’s Eez-eh?

Quizzes

Kasabian's Tom Meighan in their Where Did All The Love Go? video

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Kasabian's Where Did All The Love Go?

Quizzes

Gaz Coombes of Supergrass performs on stage, showing Britpop fans reaching out from the front rows of the audience, at Moles Club, Bath, United Kingdom, 199

The most legendary rock and indie clubs

Features

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno performs in London as The S.L.P.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno is “writing tunes” and doing PE with his kids in lockdown
Johnny Borrelll in 2006

The most outrageous claims in rock

Features