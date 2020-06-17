Serge Kasabian relives "emotional" Solstice I gig ahead of Radio X's Home Shows

Watch the Leicester rocker tell Johnny Vaughan how it felt to play their landmark 2014 gig, which is set to feature in Radio X's Home Shows this Saturday.

Serge Pizzorno has relived Kasabian's "emotional" Solstice I gig.

Radio X is set to play the band's career-defining set at Leicester's Victoria Park this weekend in the next of our Home Shows series, and the guitarist and chief songwriter has looked back over the "incredible" time.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan how it felt to play the homecoming gig in June 2014, the Empire rocker said: "It’s hard to put into words because it felt… It was quite emotional actually because it felt like we’d taken 15 years to get there".

Serge Pizzono talks Kasabian's "emotional" Solstice I gig. Picture: Radio X

He added: "As exciting as it was to play in front of 50,000 you know, the actual gig itself... everyone’s families were there. All the pals, and then you have that moment of reflection and then remember the rehearsals.

"I mean as a band we just sat and talked about the journey so far."

The Eez-Eh rocker - who vowed to listen back to the special gig, which will air on Radio X this Saturday 20 June - added: "We really took it in. It was sort of incredible”.

Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

Hear Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows on 20 June 2020 from 8pm.