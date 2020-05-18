Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno is “writing tunes” and doing PE with his kids in lockdown

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno performs in London as The S.L.P. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Kasasbain guitarist and songwriter has talked about life in lockdown, and how he's been focusing on music and physical education when it comes to his kids.

Serge Pizzorno has been sharing how he's coping with homeschooling during lockdown.

The Kasabian guitarist and songsmith revealed how he's been ditching the traditional subjects of Maths and English during lockdown in favour of subjects he's more confident with, such as music and PE.

"I'm a bad teacher at things I wasn't very good at myself so I've decided to go off-curriculum," he revealed to Q Magazine. "I'm teaching the young'uns studio craft."

He added: "I teach them chords and we're writing tunes.

"I've said, 'Lads, I want you to come up with a band name and then design your merch.

"They've got a little T-shirt maker so they're making their own band T-shirts."

"PE is another expertise of mine, he added to the outlet.

"There's a field out the back of mine so we've laid out a cross-country run to do once a day.

"At the end of this, my boys are going to be ripped."

Watch Serge share a wacky workout video from lockdown with fans:

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Club Foot by Kasabian?

Frontman Tom Meighan has also been doing his bit for others during lockdown.

Last month, the Club Foot rocker showed his gratitude to the NHS by covering John Lennon's Imagine and The Monkees' Daydream Believer.

Watch the performances below:

Meanwhile, this month saw Kasabian launch a new collection with Leicester City F.C.

The Eez-Eh rockers fused culture and sport once again to deliver new garments under the Kasabian For LCFC Collection name.

Following the success of their first collection in 2017, the band have now shared a new line, which is available at the LCFC shop.

Fans don't need to worry about it breaking the bank either, with the merchandise and clothing ranging from £4 to £25.

See Serge modelling one of the shirts below:

LCFC X Kasabian



Kasabian have teamed up with @LCFC for an exciting new merchandise range. Have a look: https://t.co/sSUL12xgyu

📸: @neilbedford pic.twitter.com/KQn4OdMHbF — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) April 30, 2020

VIDEO: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno says he's haunted by his Soccer AM goal