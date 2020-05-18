Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno is “writing tunes” and doing PE with his kids in lockdown

18 May 2020, 12:26 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 12:33

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno performs in London as The S.L.P.
Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno performs in London as The S.L.P. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Kasasbain guitarist and songwriter has talked about life in lockdown, and how he's been focusing on music and physical education when it comes to his kids.

Serge Pizzorno has been sharing how he's coping with homeschooling during lockdown.

The Kasabian guitarist and songsmith revealed how he's been ditching the traditional subjects of Maths and English during lockdown in favour of subjects he's more confident with, such as music and PE.

"I'm a bad teacher at things I wasn't very good at myself so I've decided to go off-curriculum," he revealed to Q Magazine. "I'm teaching the young'uns studio craft."

He added: "I teach them chords and we're writing tunes.

"I've said, 'Lads, I want you to come up with a band name and then design your merch.

"They've got a little T-shirt maker so they're making their own band T-shirts."

"PE is another expertise of mine, he added to the outlet.

"There's a field out the back of mine so we've laid out a cross-country run to do once a day.

"At the end of this, my boys are going to be ripped."

Watch Serge share a wacky workout video from lockdown with fans:

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Club Foot by Kasabian?

Frontman Tom Meighan has also been doing his bit for others during lockdown.

Last month, the Club Foot rocker showed his gratitude to the NHS by covering John Lennon's Imagine and The Monkees' Daydream Believer.

Watch the performances below:

Meanwhile, this month saw Kasabian launch a new collection with Leicester City F.C.

The Eez-Eh rockers fused culture and sport once again to deliver new garments under the Kasabian For LCFC Collection name.

Following the success of their first collection in 2017, the band have now shared a new line, which is available at the LCFC shop.

Fans don't need to worry about it breaking the bank either, with the merchandise and clothing ranging from £4 to £25.

See Serge modelling one of the shirts below:

VIDEO: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno says he's haunted by his Soccer AM goal

Latest Videos

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo inset

WATCH: Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box on piano

Nirvana

Haim tell Radio X's George Godfrey why Radio X is just "so nuts"

Haim recall the "nuts" time Este collapsed at Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea with a video of himself and Koko the gorilla inset

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea shares throwback video with Koko the gorilla

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Daniel Mays meets lookalike Chris Moyles' mate Gav on The Chris Moyles Show

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny

The Chris Moyles Show

Kasabian Songs

Kasabian Latest

See more Kasabian Latest

Johnny Borrelll in 2006

The most outrageous claims in rock

Features

Kasabian in 2004: Chris Edwards, Sergio Pizzorno, Tom Meighan, Christopher Karloff

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Club Foot by Kasabian?

Quizzes

Kasabian Emoji Quiz

QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!

Quizzes

Kasabian

QUIZ: Guess the lyrics to Kasabian's You're In Love With A Psycho

Quizzes

Gaz Coombes of Supergrass performs on stage, showing Britpop fans reaching out from the front rows of the audience, at Moles Club, Bath, United Kingdom, 199

Legendary rock clubs… and the legendary artists that played them

Features