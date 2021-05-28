Kasabian announce 2021 UK tour without former frontman Tom Meighan

Kasabian announce 2021 UK tour. Picture: Instagram/kasabianofficial

By Jenny Mensah

The Leicester band have confirmed they will return to the stage after the departure of their former frontman Tom Meighan, who was sentenced for assault.

Kasabian have announced a UK tour for autumn 2021.

The fate of the Leicester rockers was uncertain after the departure of their frontman Tom Meighan, who was sentenced for assaulting his partner Vikki Ager in 2020.

Now, the remaining band members - made up of lead guitarist and chief songwriter Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards and drummer Ian Matthews - have announced their plans to play intimate live dates in October and November this year.

Taking to their official socials, they wrote: "It's with an incredible amount of excitement that we are announcing these intimate shows.

"We love our band the music and especially our fans too much to ever stop.

"There will be all the classic tunes and something new for the mosh pit to bounce to. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021, see you there!!!!

"Sergio, Chris and Ian x".

Kasabian have also cleared all previous posts on Instagram, marking a new era for the band.

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Kasabian’s Eez-eh?

See Kasabian's 2021 UK dates here:

13 Oct Glasgow O2 Academy

14 Oct Liverpool University

15 Oct Cardiff Great Hall

17 Oct Leeds O2 Academy

18 Oct Lincoln The Engine Shed

20 Oct Nottingham Rock City

21 Oct Sheffield O2 Academy

22 Oct Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 Oct Norwich UEA

26 Oct Newcastle O2 City Hall

27 Oct Leicester De Montfort Hall

28 Oct Bournemouth O2 Academy

30 Oct Southampton O2 Guildhall

31 Oct Bristol O2 Academy

02 Nov London O2 Academy Brixton

After "stepping down" from the band on Monday 6 July 2020, Tom Meighan attended Leicester Magistrates' Court the following day and pled guilty to one count of assault by beating during an incident that had taken place on 9 April.

His ex-bandmates shared a statement denouncing Meighan's actions and the rocker himself took to Twitter to share a statement apologising for his actions and revealing his struggles with alcoholism.

"I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my band-mates, my friends, family and fans," he began.

“I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility."

READ MORE: Tom Meighan dropped from Kasabian's touring and merch companies

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please reach out to the following organisations:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Tel: 0807 2000 247

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk

Tel: 0808 80 200 28

Refuge

refuge.org.uk

Tel: 0808 2000 247

Victim Support

victimsupport.org.uk

Tel: 0808168 9111

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

mind.org.uk

Tel: 0300 123 3393