Kasabian address emergence of AI with Algorithms track

Kasabian have shared a new track. Picture: Neil Bradford/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Leicester outfit have shared their latest track, which tackles the use of artificial intelligence in music.

Kasabian have released their new track Algorithms.

The Leicester outfit and co, who are fronted by Serge Pizzorno, released the song this week, which addresses the difference between music created by artists and artificial intellgince.

Serge explains in a press release: "‘Algorithms’ is a song that explores the idea that robots can’t experience emotion and being in the moment, whereas humans can, and that is the beauty that separates us… for now.”

Meanwhile, Kasabian are currently on headline tour dates throughout the UK and Ireland, where they've played dates at the likes of Dublin's 3Olympia and King John Castle.

This summer the L.S.F. rockers will play the likes of Sea Sessions in Ireland, Cornwall's Eden sessions, Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival, Y Not Festival and Victorious Festival.

See Kasabian's tour dates below:

16th June: Ireland – Sea Sessions

17th June: Ireland – Sea Sessions

18th June: Ireland – Sea Sessions

1st July: – Cornwall – Eden Sessions

7th July: Leeds – Sounds Of The City

8th July: Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival

28th July: Derbyshire – Y Not Festival

26th August 26: Portsmouth – Victorious Festival

Visit kasabian.co.uk/live for more.

In November 2022, we played host to Kasabian for a very special gig at that very venue and now we've got a special look into the making of their show with Kasabian: Soundcheck To Stage.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard saw the Leicester rockers take to the stage at the South Yorkshire venue, capping off what had been a mammoth year for them as a band.

With Serge at the helm, the band played an intimate yet epic set in front of less than 2,000 fans, made up of Radio X listeners and a few lucky competition winners. It was a far cry from supporting Liam Gallagher at his iconic Knebworth shows that June.

