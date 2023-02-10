Kasabian to headline Victorious Festival 2023

Kasabian will headline Saturday night at Victorious Festival 2023. Picture: Press

The Southsea festival will expand this year to three full days with new additions Ben Howard, Blossoms and Jake Bugg all announced.

Victorious Festival has announced that its Saturday night headliner for 2023 will be Kasabian. They join the previously-announced Friday headliner Jamiroquai.

Serge and the Leicester lads have been announced as part of a second wave of artists for the festival, which takes place on Southsea Common, Portsmouth between 25th and 27th August 2023.

Added to the bill is Ben Howard, who will headline the Castle Stage on Sunday night, plus Alt-J, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Friendly Fires, Ellie Goulding and Natalie Imbruglia.

The weekend will additionally feature performances from Happy Valley theme tune singer Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Belle And Sebastian and Hard-Fi.

Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea Common in August. Picture: Press

DJ Pete Tong will also be appearing, presenting Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, while the comedy line-up will now include Omid Djalili, Jason Manford and Mock the Week star Dara O’Briain.

Organisers have also announced that for the first time, Victorious will take place across three full days, meaning on the Friday The Common and Castle Stages, the Kids Arena, Fringe Fields, Comedy and Acoustic Arena will all be open.

Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from the official website.