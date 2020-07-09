Tom Meighan issues full statement following assault sentencing

Kasabian's Tom Meighan plays Edinburgh Summer Sessions in 2018. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

The former Kasabian frontman has taken to Twitter to publicly apologise and reveal his struggles with alcoholism and his ADHD diagnosis.

Tom Meighan has shared a full statement after being sentenced for assaulting his partner Vikki Ager.

After "stepping down" from the band on Monday (7 July), the former Kasabian frontman attended Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (7 July) and pled guilty to one count of assault by beating on 9 April.

After his ex-bandmates shared a statement denouncing Meighan's actions, the rocker has now taken to Twitter to apologise to his partner, his family, his former bandmates and his fans.

He began: "I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my band-mates, my friends, family and fans,” it began. “I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility."

The Empire rocker continued: "I have struggled for many years with alcohol addiction. The incident in April was a wake-up cal for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming. I was spiralling out of control. My mental health was becoming more and more unstable and I was at breaking point."

After revealing he'd recently left a rehabilitation program, he added: “I have also recently been diagnosed with ADHD, and although this in no way excuses my actions, it has helped me to understand more about my behavioural issues.”

Meighan went on to address claims he "misled" his followers, saying it wasn't his intention.

"I only wanted to assure everyone that I was in a good place mentally, compared to where I had been," he said.

"I would never knowingly mislead fans and appreciate them greatly."

Meighan added: “Vikki & I hope to be able to move on from this as a stronger couple. I hope in time you can forgive me.”

See his full statement here:

I would like to make a statement following recent events. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/GFIt6lqPjg — Tom Meighan (@MeighanOfficial) July 8, 2020

It follows Kasabian's own statement in which they revealed they are "completely heartbroken" but were left with no choice but to ask him to leave.

"There is no way we can condone his assault conviction. Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is totally unacceptable," they said.

"As soon as we found out about the charges made against Tom, we as a band made the decision that we could no longer work with him.

"We were led to believe that Tom would hold his hands up and in his statement tell everyone what he'd done but he chose not to, misleading a lot of fans."

The band continued: "Ultimately, as much as Tom has hurt us all, we're not the victim in all of this. Domestic violence is something that can never be excused."

See their full statement below:

Now that the legal proceedings have been concluded, we can comment on the departure of Tom Meighan from the band. Full statement below. Kasabian x pic.twitter.com/vP7Y61sxQA — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 7, 2020

Meighan’s departure leaves guitarist Serge Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards as the only remaining founding members, with current drummer Ian Matthews joining the group in 2004.

The Leicester outfit have released six studio albums in Kasabian (2004), Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014) and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

It is unclear whether the band will replace Meighan or continue as a trio.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please reach out to the following organisations:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Tel: 0807 2000 247

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk

Tel: 0808 80 200 28

Refuge

refuge.org.uk

Tel: 0808 2000 247

Victim Support

victimsupport.org.uk

Tel: 0808168 9111

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

mind.org.uk

Tel: 0300 123 3393