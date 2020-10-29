Tom Meighan dropped from Kasabian's touring and merch companies

x-Kasabian singer Tom Meighan leaving Leicester Magistrates' Court on 7 July 2020. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

The former singer will now no longer see any money from the band's businesses after he was found guilty of assault.

Kasabian have dropped ex-frontman Tom Meighan from their touring and merchandise companies.

In July this year, the frontman was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager in April.

Now, it's been revealed that after he "stepped down" from the group, he had been removed from the two firms, which means he won’t earn a penny from the businesses.

Bang Showbiz reports that documents filed on Companies House under Poltergeist Touring Limited Liability Partnership and Silver Bullet Merchandise Limited Liability Partnership, it states that Tom resigned from the companies on 30 June.

Kasabian in 2013: Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Tom Meighan and Ian Matthews. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

It was announced before Meighan's appearance in court he had left Kasabian due to "personal issues", and following his sentencing, the rest of the band slammed his "totally unacceptable" behaviour and accused him of misleading fans about his departure by not "telling everyone what he'd done".

However, the Fire singer insisted he had "never knowingly" misled anyone and just wanted to let people know he was in a "good place" mentally.

He said at the time: "With regards my statement, I only wanted to assure everyone that I was in a good place mentally, compared to where I had been.

"At which point, I wasn't able to acknowledge the pending case. I would never knowingly mislead fans and appreciate them greatly."

I would like to make a statement following recent events. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/GFIt6lqPjg — Tom Meighan (@MeighanOfficial) July 8, 2020

Meighan also issued an apology and revealed he had been to rehab to get help for his alcoholism.

He said in a statement: "I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my bandmates, my friends, family and fans.

"I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.

"I have struggled for many years with alcohol addiction. The incident in April was a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming.

"I was spiralling out of control. My mental health was becoming more and more unstable and I was at breaking point."

The 39-year-old singer also revealed he was diagnosed with ADHD.