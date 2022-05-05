Jamie T returns with The Old Style Raiders and announces intimate London gig

Jamie T has announced a gig in West London. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Wimbledon boy has confirmed the release date of his The Theory of Whatever album and announced his first show in five years.

Jamie T has shared a brand new single and confirmed a tiny London gig.



The Wimbledon star has shared the triumphant track The Old Style Raiders, taken from his forthcoming album The Theory of Whatever which is set for release on 29th July.

Watch the official video for The Old Style Raiders here:

Taking to social media, the artist also confirmed he's set to play an intimate gig at Subterania in Ladbroke Grove, West London.

The show, which takes play on 11th May, will mark the first time he's performed in five years.

Fans have till 5pm on Thursday 5th May to pre-order any copy of the album to get access to tickets.

Find out more information about the gig and pre-order The Theory of Whatever here.

Jamie T - whose real name is Jamie Treays - previously gave fans a taste of what to expect from the new record by releasing a tongue-in-cheek album trailer.

Watch it below:

The new album marks his first release in six years and follows 2007's Panic Prevention, 2009's Kings & Queens, 2014's Carry on the Grudge and 2016's Trick.

