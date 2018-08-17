Jamie T Released A B-Sides Album & You Can Listen To It Now

Jamie T. Picture: Press

Plus, the star has revealed that he’s working on some new material…

Jamie T has released an album of B-sides and other rarities.

B-Sides 06-17 covers the period from Fox News and Oh My Girl, which were written in Treays’ bedroom back in the pre-Panic Prevention days, to 2017’s Thomas Dunn, written in Corktown, Detroit. There are even a couple of tracks given away for free digitally.

In a tweet, Jamie Treays says: “I have written a lot of music over the years. Most of it unreleased living on three dusty computers in a very secure location (under my bed).”

“Those songs will have their day at some point, in the meantime I hope this collection of tracks will satisfy those who want a more comprehensive set of songs available digitally.”

The album is available to stream or download on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, iTunes, Tidal or Deezer right now from this link.

Jamie T - B-Sides 06-17 Track Listing:

Fox News (B-side of Calm Down Dearest, 2007)

Livin’ With Betty (B-side of Salvador, 2006)

Meet Me On The Corner (B-side of Sheila, 2007)

Oh My Girl (free track, 2009)

Feel Me (B-side of Calm Down Dearest, 2007)

Fire Fire (free track, 2009)

40/40 ICU (B-side of Zombie, 2014)

Sycophant (B-side of Rabbit Hole, 2015)

The Likeness Of Being (B-side of Power Over Men, 2016)

Thomas Dunn (B-side of Tescoland, 2017)

Jamie T B-Sides 06-17 cover artwork. Picture: Press

Jamie says of the songs: “Some are more finished than others, they are what they are and I’m proud to put them out together a strange mutant piece of work.”

He added: “P.S. New music is on its way, when it’s READY.”

Jamie T’s last album was Trick in 2016, which spawned the singles Tinfoil Boy and Power Over Men.