Jamie T announces acoustic album release gigs

Jamie T will play special stripped-back performances. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Jamie T has announced dates to mark the release of his album The Theory of Whatever. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jamie T has announced special acoustic dates.

The Wimbledon artist is set to release his fifth studio album, The Theory of Whatever, on 29th July and to mark the event, he's confirmed stripped-back gigs across the UK in July and August.

The dates will take place in intimate venues across the country in conjunction with local record stores such as Vinilo Records and Rough Trade.

Find out where Jamie T is headed on his acoustic dates and how to buy tickets.

Doing some acoustic shows to celebrate the album release. Album and ticket bundles on sale tomorrow at 10am https://t.co/poEeGoV2p8 pic.twitter.com/LiciXdIe6I — Jamie T (@jamietmusic) July 14, 2022

READ MORE: Jamie T announces The Theory of Whatever UK tour for November 2022

See Jamie T's 2022 album release dates:

30th July 2022: Engine Rooms (with Vinilo Records) - Southampton

1st August 2022: Chalk (with Resident Records) - Brighton

2nd August 2022: Empire (with HMV) - Coventry

4th August 2022: Brudenell Social Club (with Crash Records) - Coventry

5th August 2022: Brudenell Social Club (with Crash Records) - Leeds

7th August 2022: Liquid Room (with Assai Records) - Edinburgh

8th August 2022: Thekla (with Rough Trade Records) - Bristol

Here's how to buy tickets:

Tickets for Jamie T's dates go on sale here on Friday 15th July from 10am.

READ MORE: What's the sample on Jamie T's Sheila?