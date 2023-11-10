Green Day cancel gig at Camden's Electric Ballroom tonight due to "an unexpected illness"

10 November 2023, 19:07 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 19:29

Green Day press 2023
Green Day have cancelled their gig tonight. Picture: Alice Baxley

The trio have announced the news about their intimate London gig.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Green Day have cancelled their gig at Camden's Electric Ballroom.

The US rockers were set to play an intimate gig at the London venue tonight (Friday 10th November) but have now cancelled due to "unexpected illness".

Taking to social media the band wrote: "London, unfortunately tonight’s show has been canceled due to an unexpected illness. We're truly bummed about this and apologize for any inconvenience caused. Ticket refunds will be processed automatically next week. We’ll see you back again on The Saviors Tour if not sooner."

Radio X competition ticket winners are being contacted.

