Green Day cancel gig at Camden's Electric Ballroom tonight due to "an unexpected illness"

Green Day have cancelled their gig tonight. Picture: Alice Baxley

The trio have announced the news about their intimate London gig.

Green Day have cancelled their gig at Camden's Electric Ballroom.

The US rockers were set to play an intimate gig at the London venue tonight (Friday 10th November) but have now cancelled due to "unexpected illness".

Taking to social media the band wrote: "London, unfortunately tonight’s show has been canceled due to an unexpected illness. We're truly bummed about this and apologize for any inconvenience caused. Ticket refunds will be processed automatically next week. We’ll see you back again on The Saviors Tour if not sooner."

Radio X competition ticket winners are being contacted.