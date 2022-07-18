Gang of Youths announce new UK & Irish dates for Autumn 2022

Gang of Youths have announced fresh European dates. Picture: Press/Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The Angel in Realtime outfit have shared new European dates. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Gang of Youths are headed back on the road for 2022.

David Le'aupepe and co are set to visit the UK and Ireland for further dates this Autumn, with dates which will see them play everywhere from London to Belfast.

Their London show in particular will see the Australian band play an exclusive night with limited tickets at brand new venue, Outernet.

See their announcement below.

What are Gang of Youths' 2022 dates?

9th November 2022: London, UK

12th November 2022: Manchester, UK

13th November 2022: Dublin, Ireland

15th November 2022: Belfast, N. Ireland

17th November 2022: Sheffield, UK

18th November 2022: Nottingham, UK

20th November 2022: Cardiff, UK

When are Gang of Youths' tickets on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 22nd July at 10am local time.

The mailing list pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday 20th July at 10am local time.

