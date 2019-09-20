Elbow announce 2020 UK tour dates
20 September 2019, 11:01 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 11:07
Guy Garvey and co will take their new album around the country in March and April next year.
Elbow have announced tour dates in support of their forthcoming new album.
The band’s eighth album, Giants Of All Sizes, is released on 11 October and Guy Garvey will be taking his crew around the UK in early 2020.
The tour includes residences at theatres in Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, with two nights at their hometown venue of the O2 Apollo Manchester.
The dates see a return to some towns that were last visited when the band toured The Seldom Seen Kid in October 2008. The shows follow a busy summer of festival headline slots and last year’s sold out arena tour in support of the recent Best Of Elbow compilation.
Tickets for the 2020 Elbow tour dates go on sale at 9am on Friday 27 September via Ticketmaster.
elbow are pleased to announce UK & European dates for March & April 2020, starting with 3 arena shows in Europe before a 21 date UK tour.— elbow (@Elbow) September 20, 2019
Fan pre-sale starts Weds 25th Sept, 10am UK / 11am CET at https://t.co/CqW6rKceku
General sale Thursday 26th Sept - 9am UK / 10am CET pic.twitter.com/leb0zZqhIZ
Elbow UK Tour Dates 2020
29 March - Belfast, Waterfront Hall
31 March - Liverpool, Eventim Olympia
3 April - Manchester, O2 Apollo
4 April - Manchester, O2 Apollo
6 April - Leeds, O2 Academy
7 April - Leeds, O2 Academy
8 April - Hull, Bonus Arena
10 April - Edinburgh, Usher Hall
11 April - Edinburgh, Usher Hall
13 April - Glasgow, O2 Academy
14 April - Glasgow, O2 Academy
16 April - Newcastle, O2 Academy
17 April - Newcastle, O2 Academy
18 April - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
20 April - Plymouth, Pavilions
21 April - Portsmouth, Guildhall
23 April - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
24 April Brighton, Centre
25 April Bournemouth, International Centre
27 April London, Eventim Apollo
28 April London, Eventim Apollo
Elbow recently released a preview of Giants Of All Sizes with a new track, Empires - listen to it below. The new album is available to pre-order from the band's official site here.