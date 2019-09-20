Elbow announce 2020 UK tour dates

Guy Garvey and co will take their new album around the country in March and April next year.

Elbow have announced tour dates in support of their forthcoming new album.

The band’s eighth album, Giants Of All Sizes, is released on 11 October and Guy Garvey will be taking his crew around the UK in early 2020.

The tour includes residences at theatres in Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, with two nights at their hometown venue of the O2 Apollo Manchester.

The dates see a return to some towns that were last visited when the band toured The Seldom Seen Kid in October 2008. The shows follow a busy summer of festival headline slots and last year’s sold out arena tour in support of the recent Best Of Elbow compilation.

Tickets for the 2020 Elbow tour dates go on sale at 9am on Friday 27 September via Ticketmaster.

elbow are pleased to announce UK & European dates for March & April 2020, starting with 3 arena shows in Europe before a 21 date UK tour.



Fan pre-sale starts Weds 25th Sept, 10am UK / 11am CET at https://t.co/CqW6rKceku



General sale Thursday 26th Sept - 9am UK / 10am CET pic.twitter.com/leb0zZqhIZ — elbow (@Elbow) September 20, 2019

Elbow UK Tour Dates 2020

29 March - Belfast, Waterfront Hall

31 March - Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

3 April - Manchester, O2 Apollo

4 April - Manchester, O2 Apollo

6 April - Leeds, O2 Academy

7 April - Leeds, O2 Academy

8 April - Hull, Bonus Arena

10 April - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

11 April - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

13 April - Glasgow, O2 Academy

14 April - Glasgow, O2 Academy

16 April - Newcastle, O2 Academy

17 April - Newcastle, O2 Academy

18 April - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

20 April - Plymouth, Pavilions

21 April - Portsmouth, Guildhall

23 April - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

24 April Brighton, Centre

25 April Bournemouth, International Centre

27 April London, Eventim Apollo

28 April London, Eventim Apollo

Elbow recently released a preview of Giants Of All Sizes with a new track, Empires - listen to it below. The new album is available to pre-order from the band's official site here.