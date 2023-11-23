David Bowie's The Snowman scarf is now available to buy

David Bowie's iconic The Snowman scarf is now available to own. Picture: The Snowman™/notjust clothing

By Jenny Mensah

Memorabilia fans can now own their own version of the iconic scarf worn by the Ziggy Stardust icon while introducing the animated Christmas short film.

A replica of the scarf worn by David Bowie when he introduced The Snowman can now be yours to own.

After decades of coveting the item, and not long after Bowie's son Duncan Jones rediscovered the original scarf himself, fans now have the chance to wear their own version of the legendary item, while helping raise funds for charity.

The Snowman has joined forces with notjustclothing.co.uk/ to launch a new British-made, limited edition, licensed collection, which includes a Christmas jumper, blanket and of course the scarf first worn by the late icon himself.

Fans can own the legendary scarf for £19.99, while the Christmas jumper is available to own in both children and adult sizes for £29.99 and £39.99 respectively. The blanket, which depicts the iconic scene where the young boy James flies over a picturesque winter landscape hand in hand with The Snowman, can be yours to own for £44.99.

50% of the proceeds from each sale, will be donated to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, a charity of which Raymond Briggs was a friend and patron.

The Snowman Collection is available to buy now on notjust clothing. Picture: The Snowman™/notjust clothing

The official collection includes a festive jumper, scarf and blanket which has taken inspiration from Raymond Briggs’ iconic and best-loved picture book of the same name, which was first published in 1978.

Published by Puffin, The Snowman has sold over 5.5 million copies around the world. The new winter range, all designed and produced in the UK, is now available on the notjust website.

Mike Harding, founder of notjust said: “We’re back with an official range celebrating The Snowman, the country's most adored Christmas animation. Christmas wouldn’t be the same without him and we couldn’t be prouder to team up with The Snowman team to immortalise the late Raymond Briggs’ iconic Christmas character who warms the nation’s hearts every festive season, in a collection of premium and carefully crafted knitwear that gives back to charity with every sale.”

Remind yourself of Bowie's iconic intro here:

The Snowman - Bowie Intro - HD

To date, notjust has donated over £85,000 to other charities from previous Christmas campaigns.