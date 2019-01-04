Hear David Bowie sing spot on impressions of Iggy Pop, Lou Reed & more

Recordings from the late icon's Absolute Beginners outtakes also see him impersonate the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits.

Recordings have resurfaced which see David Bowie singing in the style of the likes of Iggy Pop and Lou Reed.

As Far Out magazine reports, the resurfaced recordings - which were uploaded by engineer Mark Saunders in 2016 - came from outtakes from the vocals for his Absolute Beginners soundtrack in 1985.

In the outtakes Bowie sings lines the style of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits, Marc Bolan and more.

Listen to them below:

Saunders writes in the YouTube description: "The impersonations on this YouTube posting were recorded in August '85, when Bowie came in to do the lead vocal. At the end of the session, he broke into the impersonations and I realized that these might get erased at some point, so I quickly put a cassette in and hit “record.” I wish we could hear the other side of the dialogue but unfortunately that wasn’t being recorded."

Some of the impressions could be one or two of Bowie's contemporaries at once, but there is no doubt as to who he's mimicking when he sings like his friends and collaborators Lou Reed and Iggy Pop.



See some of the approximate timings and impressions written by a fan on YouTube below:

0:00 Bruce Springsteen

0:43 Marc Bolan

1:37 Tom Waits

2:30 Lou Reed

3:20 Anthony Newley

4:06 Iggy Pop

5:03 Neil Young (could also be Tom Petty)﻿

Meanwhile, this week it was revealed that Gary Oldman would provide the narration on the new David Bowie Is... app.

The actor and good friend of the Ziggy Stardust icon will be the voice behind the project, which will bring the famous Victoria Broackes and Geoffrey Marsh-curated exhibition to life.

David Bowie and Gary Oldman in Bowie's The Next Day video. Picture: Press/Bowie's The Next Day video/ Floria Sigismondi

“This brings the amazing David Bowie is exhibition to a wider audience,” said Oldman of his involvement. “It’s great that his fans get to experience it. It was a privilege to be involved.”

The app will be released on the 8 January 2019 - what would have been David Bowie's 72nd birthday - for £7.99.

