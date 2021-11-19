An "immersive" David Bowie film is on the way

19 November 2021, 12:00 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 17:02

David Bowie performing at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness, at Wembley Stadium, April 1992
David Bowie performing at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness, at Wembley Stadium, April 1992. Picture: Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy Stock Photo

"Thousands of hours" of unseen Bowie footage is being compiled by the director of Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An immersive David Bowie film is the next project from the director of Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck.

Brett Morgen is working on the production which is to be compiled from thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the late music legend.

The project has been in the works for the past four years, and Variety reports that the as-yet-untitled documentary is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material".

Morgen used a similar approach in his 2015 doc about the late Nirvana frontman, which used artwork, music, and sound collages composed by Kurt Cobain.

Bowie's frequent collaborator and producer, Tony Visconti, is also on board, as are several members of the sound and design team from the blockbuster Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, who will be in charge of mixing.

It's claimed the Bowie film could debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January.

David Bowie and his wife Iman in 1990
David Bowie and his wife Iman in 1990. Picture: John Barrett/PHOTOlink Photo via Newscom/Alamy

Bowie's widow, Iman, previously insisted a fictional movie about her husband is off the cards.

She said: “It’s always a no. We always ask each other, ‘Would he do it?’ He wouldn’t."

More on David Bowie

David Bowie and Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, both pictured in 1971

What did David Bowie play at his very first Glastonbury set in 1971?

Which one of these classic David Bowie albums could you be?

Which David Bowie album are you?

Quizzes

Which David Bowie songs do these emojis represent?

Can you guess the David Bowie song title from the emojis?

Quizzes

David Bowie in 1983 on his Serious Moonlight tour

How David Bowie’s Let’s Dance album nearly caused a rift with his Tony Visconti

David Bowie and Luther Vandross in 1985

Luther Vandross: How the legend helped shape one of David Bowie's most iconic albums

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Arctic Monkeys have announced European tour dates for next year

Arctic Monkeys announce 2022 European tour dates

Arctic Monkeys

Adele reveals 30 album release date

An Audience With Adele: ITV's release date & how to watch

News

Damon Albarn in November 2020, shortly before the finger-severing incident

Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto

Blur

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history