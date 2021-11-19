An "immersive" David Bowie film is on the way

David Bowie performing at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness, at Wembley Stadium, April 1992. Picture: Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy Stock Photo

"Thousands of hours" of unseen Bowie footage is being compiled by the director of Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck.

An immersive David Bowie film is the next project from the director of Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck.

Brett Morgen is working on the production which is to be compiled from thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the late music legend.

The project has been in the works for the past four years, and Variety reports that the as-yet-untitled documentary is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material".

Morgen used a similar approach in his 2015 doc about the late Nirvana frontman, which used artwork, music, and sound collages composed by Kurt Cobain.

Bowie's frequent collaborator and producer, Tony Visconti, is also on board, as are several members of the sound and design team from the blockbuster Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, who will be in charge of mixing.

It's claimed the Bowie film could debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January.

David Bowie and his wife Iman in 1990. Picture: John Barrett/PHOTOlink Photo via Newscom/Alamy

Bowie's widow, Iman, previously insisted a fictional movie about her husband is off the cards.

She said: “It’s always a no. We always ask each other, ‘Would he do it?’ He wouldn’t."