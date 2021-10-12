A "new" David Bowie album is set to be released

David Bowie at the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards, New York. Picture: Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty

The estate of the late superstar is planning a posthumous album for 2022.

David Bowie's estate is planning to release a posthumous album and more to mark what would have been the legend's 75th birthday next year.

Bowie died two days after his 69th birthday in 2016, following a battle with cancer, and would have been turning 75 on 9 January, 2022.

According to papers filed by the estate of the star's firm, Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company, there are various releases in the pipeline.

As well as music and videos, Bowie's widow Iman and children, Alexandria and Duncan, are looking at releasing merchandise and other items of memorabilia to mark the milestone.

The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reports that this could include collectors' books, artwork, clothing, footwear, ceramics and glassware.

A source told the newspaper: “David’s 75th birthday would have been a big deal, and the estate want to mark it.

“There is still a huge appetite for more material, recordings and all things Bowie. It’s a perfect time to release some.

“Obviously they want to be careful to keep to stuff they feel David would have approved of.”

It was recently announced that Bowie's lost 2001 album Toy will be released later this year.

Bowie had "revisited and re-examined" his past material for the record - which combined new tracks with updated versions of lesser-known tunes from 1964 and 1971 - and the collection will be released on 26 November.

There will also be an expanded edition released on January 7, 2022, which ends with a song put together from a jam at the end of a live version of I Dig Everything.

The package will also come with previously unseen snaps taken by Frank Ockenfels, as well as alternative mixes and unheard B-sides.