The Cure smash touring record despite Robert Smith's stance on low ticket prices

The Cure have achieved record highs on their recent North American dates, despite their frontman's stance on ticket prices.

Robert Smith and co embarked on their Shows of a Lost World Tour in the US and Canada this Spring and witnessed their highest-grossing tour and their best attendance in the region ever.

According to Billboard, the string of dates - which kicked off in May and ended this month in Miami, Florida - grossed $37.5 million and sold 547,000 tickets over 35 shows in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the outlet, the highest-earning and most attended shows on their dates were the band's three nights at L.A's Hollywood Bowl, which grossed $4.9 million and sold 50,800 tickets and their three-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which brought in $4.1 million from 44,300 tickets.

The Cure's Robert Smith at Madison Square Garden
The Cure's Robert Smith at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

The hike in revenue has earned more than double that of the band's previous jaunt in North America, which achieved a high of $18 million in 2016.

What's more the 547,000 tickets sold on their recent tour surpassed their previous personal best of 402,000 in North America after The Wish Tour in 1992.

Most remarkably, an average ticket to see The Cure only cost $68.54, which was 37% less than the average ticket cost among the top 50 tours on Billboard's midyear recap.

This will no doubt be vindication for Robert Smith, who pledged to keep ticket prices low for Cure fans ahead of the dates and stuck to his word when battling excessive ticket fees.

When tickets went on sale for The Cure's shows in the US and Canada this March, fans were quick to share their shock at the cost of a service fee, facility charge and order processing fee, which exceeded the price of some of their tickets.

Smith quickly took to Twitter to address their complaints, telling fans he was "sickened" by the "debacle" and would be talking to Ticketmaster directly.

True to his word, the Friday I'm In Love singer spoke to the ticket provider and was able to issue a partial refund to their fans.

He wrote: "After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and us a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price ('LTP') transactions..."

He added: "And a $5 ticket refund to all verified dan accounts for all other ticket price transactions, for all Cure shows at all venues; if you already bought a ticket you will get an automatic refund; All tickets on sale tomorrow will incur lower fees."

READ MORE: Who are the oldest bands still touring today?

The Cure frontman was widely praised for his actions, with many calling him a "legend" and an "absolute hero".

Fan account, The Cure Forever wrote: "Thank you for taking a stand for the fans. Fair is Fair! Here's hoping more artists follow in your footsteps. This instance might be a single starlight, but remember, you can fill up the sky! You don't have to give in!"

Though the band have wrapped up their tour dates for now, they are due to play Riot Fest in Chicago on 17th September, before heading to South America in November to play shows in the likes of Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Chile.

