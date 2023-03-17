The Cure's Robert Smith secures partial refund for fans after Ticketmaster "fees debacle"

The Cure frontman has been praised for standing up against ticket fees. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Cure frontman has been praised for taking a stand against excessive ticket booking fees for the band's North American tour dates.

Robert Smith has secured a partial refund for tickets to The Cure's North American shows after fans complained of excessive ticket fees.

The rocker vowed that the band would try and keep tickets at an affordable price, but was shocked to see fans were being charged a service fee, facility charge and order processing fee, which exceeded the price of some of their tickets.

Now, taking to Twitter, the Boys Don't Cry singer has shared an update, which explained: "After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and us a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price ('LTP') transactions...

He added: "And a $5 ticket refund to all verified dan accounts for all other ticket price transactions, for all Cure shows a t all venues; if you already bought a ticket you will get an automatic refund; All tickets on sale tomorrow will incur lower fees."

Earlier this week, the Just Like Heaven singer took to Twitter to say he was "sickened" by the ticket operator's move and assured fans he was having discussions with them.

On Thursday (16th March) he wrote: I am as sickened as you all are by today's ticketmaster 'fees' debacle. To Be very clear: The artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know."

The Cure frontman has been praised for his actions, with many calling him a "legend" and an "absolute hero".

Fan account, The Cure Forever wrote: "Thank you for taking a stand for the fans. Fair is Fair! Here's hoping more artists follow in your footsteps. This instance might be a single starlight, but remember, you can fill up the sky! You don't have to give in!"

Alberto Marchena Jr. wrote: "You got my absolute respect. The first one to do it. My total admiration".

Political editor Adam Payne simply wrote: "An absolute hero."

The Cure's shows, which kick off in New Orleans on 10th May, will include three nights each at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and New York's Madison Square Garden.

Though the band performed at their Rock and roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019 and played Austin City Limits festival as well as their own Pasdadena Daydream fest, the string of gigs will mark their first official North American tour dates since 2016.

