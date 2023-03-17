The Cure's Robert Smith secures partial refund for fans after Ticketmaster "fees debacle"

17 March 2023, 11:18

The Cure Perform At OVO Arena Wembley in 2022
The Cure frontman has been praised for standing up against ticket fees. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Cure frontman has been praised for taking a stand against excessive ticket booking fees for the band's North American tour dates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Smith has secured a partial refund for tickets to The Cure's North American shows after fans complained of excessive ticket fees.

The rocker vowed that the band would try and keep tickets at an affordable price, but was shocked to see fans were being charged a service fee, facility charge and order processing fee, which exceeded the price of some of their tickets.

Now, taking to Twitter, the Boys Don't Cry singer has shared an update, which explained: "After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and us a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price ('LTP') transactions...

He added: "And a $5 ticket refund to all verified dan accounts for all other ticket price transactions, for all Cure shows a t all venues; if you already bought a ticket you will get an automatic refund; All tickets on sale tomorrow will incur lower fees."

READ MORE: Listen to Noel Gallagher's Pretty Boy remixed by The Cure's Robert Smith

Earlier this week, the Just Like Heaven singer took to Twitter to say he was "sickened" by the ticket operator's move and assured fans he was having discussions with them.

On Thursday (16th March) he wrote: I am as sickened as you all are by today's ticketmaster 'fees' debacle. To Be very clear: The artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know."

The Cure frontman has been praised for his actions, with many calling him a "legend" and an "absolute hero".

Fan account, The Cure Forever wrote: "Thank you for taking a stand for the fans. Fair is Fair! Here's hoping more artists follow in your footsteps. This instance might be a single starlight, but remember, you can fill up the sky! You don't have to give in!"

Alberto Marchena Jr. wrote: "You got my absolute respect. The first one to do it. My total admiration".

Political editor Adam Payne simply wrote: "An absolute hero."

The Cure's shows, which kick off in New Orleans on 10th May, will include three nights each at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and New York's Madison Square Garden.

Though the band performed at their Rock and roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019 and played Austin City Limits festival as well as their own Pasdadena Daydream fest, the string of gigs will mark their first official North American tour dates since 2016.

READ MORE: The Cure's Wish album - the stories behind all the songs

Robert Smith in November 1985 and the original version of The Cure's Boys Don't Cry single

The Cure’s Boys Don’t Cry: why this classic song wasn’t a hit first time

Robert Smith of The Cure in 1985

The Cure's Close To Me has a harrowing back-story

The Cure and Bananarama on TV in 1985

The Cure drunk dancing with Bananarama on TV is brilliant

The Cure in 1987

Where did The Cure get their name from?

Robert Smith of The Cure in 1989

How a wedding gift gave The Cure their biggest US hit

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

News

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

News

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s