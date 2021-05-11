Coldplay want album with emojis for song titles

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Johnny Buckland spoke to Chris Moyles about their Higher Power single and revealed what could be in store for their new music.

Coldplay want to release the first album ever with some tracks featuring emojis for titles.

Frontman Chris Martin and guitarist Johnny Buckland appeared on The Chris Moyles Show ahead of their BRIT Awards performance on Tuesday 11 May and teased what to expect from their new music.

Asked if there was anything they could tell him that nobody else knows, Chris Martin revealed: "We're trying to have the first album tracks ever with some tracks that are just called emojis, but it's proving tricky with providers. Some of them say you can't do that.

"It's like, 'You literally have 10 million songs in one box,'" explained the Higher Power singer. "'Let us have a picture of an apple or something like that?' So that's in negotiation."

He added, jokingly: "And Johnny just needs to get tough!"

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Johnny Buckland speak to Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

Higher Power is our Radio X Record of The Week this week, after being released last Friday (7 May), but the band revealed it's been in the works for quite some time.

"I think we've been working on it for a while, but we finished it three weeks ago," explained Chris Martin.

He joked: "It's one of those songs where the raw song arrived in about ten minutes and then it took about 16,000 hours to record it properly."

When Chris Moyles asked Johnny how it feels to be in one of the biggest bands in the world but still maintain a normal life, the guitarist said: "Yeah, I'm very happy with that."

Quizzed if there was any element of 'being Chris Martin' that makes him jealous, he replied: "If I could sing a lot better, as well as Chris, that would be nice," to which the frontman joked: "I'd set your sights higher."

Watch our full interview with them below:

