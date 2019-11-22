This mean tweet stopped Chris Martin performing at Glastonbury 2020…

The Coldplay frontman revealed that a tweet about his multiple appearances at the Somerset Festival has put him off playing this year.

Chris Martin was discouraged to play Glastonbury Festival 2020 after reading a mean tweet about himself.

The Coldplay frontman, who appeared on stage with both Stormzy and Kylie Minogue at the Somerset festival this year, has revealed he will give his onstage appearances a break after a comment someone made about him on Twitter.

Asked by the BBC if Coldplay would make an appearance next year, the Orphans singer replied: “No”.

Asked why not he explained: "I did pop up on stage [this] year, and I love doing so… And then I saw a tweet afterwards that said ‘you can always rely on him to come on in a tracksuit and ruin everything'".

The Everyday Life singer added: "So I was like, you know what? A: I should work on my trousers, B: I shouldn’t be online and C: Maybe just go and watch Glastonbury for a year or so."

When quizzed if the comment hurt him, the Clocks singer said: "Sometimes these things hurt me, yeah, because I’m human."

Meanwhile, Chris Martin and co have revealed they won't be touring their new double album due to climate change fears.

"We're taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial," the singer told BBC News. "All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job."

Instead, the band are playing a special gig in Jordan, which is being live streamed around the world.

Watch their Sunrise gig, which has already been released, below:

Their Sunset concert will begin today from Friday 22 November at 2pm GMT.

Coldplay have also announced a one-off charity show at London's Natural History Museum.

Chris Martin and co will play the historic building on Monday 25 November to celebrate the release of their new album Everyday Life, which comes out the previous Friday.

All proceeds from the show will go towards the work of ClientEarth, an environmental charity which uses the power of the la to protect the planet and its people.

The performance will mark Coldplay's first in London since 2016, when they played four sold out nights at Wembley Stadium as part of their A Head Full of Dreams world tour.

The special gig will be the only UK date during their Everyday Life era.

