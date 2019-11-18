Coldplay announce one-off charity gig at London's Natural History Museum

Chris Martin and co have announced the special gig to celebrate the release of their Everyday Life album, with all proceeds going towards the work of ClientEarth.

Coldplay have announced a one-off charity show at London's Natural History Museum.

Chris Martin and co will play the historic building on Monday 25 November to celebrate the release of their new album Everyday Life, which comes out the previous Friday.

All proceeds from the show will go towards the work of ClientEarth, an environmental charity which uses the power of the la to protect the planet and its people.

The performance will mark Coldplay's first in London since 2016, when they played four sold out nights at Wembley Stadium as part of their A Head Full of Dreams world tour.

Exclusive access to tickets will be given to UK fans we pre-order, or have already pre-ordered, the band's Everyday Life album from the official Coldplay store before 11.59pm on Thursday 21 November.

The special gig will be the only UK date during their Everyday Life era.

Coldplay, Live at the Natural History Museum, London

25 November, 2019

Exclusive ticket access to UK fans who pre-order (or have already pre-ordered) Everyday Life from the Official Coldplay Store, before Friday, 22 November.

-> https://t.co/w1lCpYWX4J pic.twitter.com/B1vm06ybnn — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 18, 2019

The news comes after Coldplay announced they'll be celebrating their double album with two unique performances in Jordan.

The performances will be streamed live on YouTube from Amman and will mirror the titles of their 52-minute double album by being performed at Sunrise and Sunset.

The Sunrise concert will begin at 4am GMT and the Sunset concert at 2pm GMT.

READ MORE: Coldplay release album setlist in several local newspapers

Coldplay's Everyday Life album artwork. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, last week saw Chris Martin confirm that Coldplay would not be performing at Glastonbury Festival 2020.

As reported by Glasto Feed, speaking to Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald from the Australian breakfast radio show Fitzy and Wippa on Nova 96.9, he said: "We won’t be playing at Glastonbury 50 – although, I’ll probably be there because I love going – It’s like our home from home… but we won’t be playing".

Asked who he'd like to see play the festival's 50th anniversary next year, the Yellow singer said: "I don’t know, the great thing about Glastonbury is it’s always a bit unpredictable […] and that is a great thing…"