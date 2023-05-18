Blur announce new album The Ballad of Darren and new single The Narcissist

On Air Now
18 May 2023, 17:00 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 17:19
The Britpop legends' first record in eight years will be released on 21st July, with its lead single The Narcissist out now.
Blur have announced their first new material in eight years.
The Britpop legends - comprised of Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - have shared the details of their ninth studio album The Ballad of Darren, which is set for release on 21st July 2023.
From the record, which follow's 2015's The Magic Whip, comes new single The Narcissist, which you can listen to here:
Blur - The Narcissist (Official Visualiser)
Speaking about the record, frontman Damon Albarn said: “This is an aftershock record, reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now.”
Guitarist Graham Coxon added: “The older and madder we get, it becomes more essential that what we play is loaded with the right emotion and intention. Sometimes just a riff doesn’t do the job.”
Bassist Alex James said: “For any long term relationship to last with any meaning you have to be able to surprise each other somehow and somehow we all continue to do that.”
Dave Rowntree added: “It always feels very natural to make music together. With every record we do, the process reveals something new and we develop as a band. We don’t take that for granted.”
Pre order The Ballad of Darren here.
1. The Ballad
2. St Charles Square
3. Barbaric
4. Russian Strings
5. The Everglades (For Leonard)
6. The Narcissist
7. Goodbye Albert
8. Far Away Island
9. Avalon
10. The Height
