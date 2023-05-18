Blur announce new album The Ballad of Darren and new single The Narcissist

18 May 2023, 17:00 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 17:19

Blur in 2023
Blur have announced the details of their ninth studio album. Picture: Bastienne Lewis/Press

The Britpop legends' first record in eight years will be released on 21st July, with its lead single The Narcissist out now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blur have announced their first new material in eight years.

The Britpop legends - comprised of Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - have shared the details of their ninth studio album The Ballad of Darren, which is set for release on 21st July 2023.

From the record, which follow's 2015's The Magic Whip, comes new single The Narcissist, which you can listen to here:

Blur - The Narcissist (Official Visualiser)

READ MORE: Blur announce intimate UK warm-up shows ahead of 2023 reunion gigs

Speaking about the record, frontman Damon Albarn said: “This is an aftershock record, reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now.”

Guitarist Graham Coxon added: “The older and madder we get, it becomes more essential that what we play is loaded with the right emotion and intention. Sometimes just a riff doesn’t do the job.”

Bassist Alex James said: “For any long term relationship to last with any meaning you have to be able to surprise each other somehow and somehow we all continue to do that.”

Dave Rowntree added: “It always feels very natural to make music together. With every record we do, the process reveals something new and we develop as a band. We don’t take that for granted.”

Pre order The Ballad of Darren here.

Blur's The Ballad of Darren album is released on 21st July 2023
Blur's The Ballad of Darren album is released on 21st July 2023. Picture: Press

READ MORE: The best album covers of the 1990s

See the tracklisting for Blur's The Ballad of Darren:

1. The Ballad

2. St Charles Square

3. Barbaric

4. Russian Strings

5. The Everglades (For Leonard)

6. The Narcissist

7. Goodbye Albert

8. Far Away Island

9. Avalon

10. The Height

READ MORE: 10 things you didn't know about Blur's Parklife album

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Blur

Damon Albarn onstage at Roskilde Festival, 1999

Is Blur's Beetlebum their most heartbreaking single?

Blur group shot at a photo studio in Tokyo, November 1994.

10 things you didn't know about Blur's Parklife album

Graham Coxon with Blur's Coffee And TV video inset

What inspired Graham Coxon to write Blur’s Coffee & TV?

Damon Albarn in November 2020, shortly before the finger-severing incident

Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto

Oasis and Blur - the sleeves for Roll With It and Country House

Blur Vs Oasis: The true story of the Battle Of Britpop

Oasis