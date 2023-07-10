Here's what Blur played on night two at Wembley Stadium...

10 July 2023, 11:23 | Updated: 10 July 2023, 11:29

Blur perform at Wembley Stadium in 8th June 2023
Blur played two nights at Wembley Stadium on 8th and 9th July. Picture: Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends played the second of two epic nights at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 9th July. Get the setlist here.

Blur delivered another triumphant set Wembley Stadium on Sunday (9th July).

The Britpop icons - comprised of Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - took to the stage for the second of two epic gigs at the iconic football ground, treating fans to their back catalogue, which spanned over three decades.

Night two saw the band play a 26-track set which included new singles The Narcissist and St Charles Square alongside the bangers There's No Other Way, Country House and Parklife (with Phil Daniels at the helm) alongside their more melancholic and yet majestic hits, Beetlebum, This Is A Low and Out Of Time.

As with night one, Damon and co finished their set on a stunning rendition of The Universal, which saw the stadium bathed in disco lights.

Get the full setlist below.

Blur's setlist at Wembley Stadium on Sun 9th July:

1. St. Charles Square

2. There's No Other Way

3. Popscene

4. Tracy Jacks

5. Beetlebum

6. Trimm Trabb

7. Villa Rosie

8. Stereotypes

9. Out of Time

10. Coffee & TV

11. Under the Westway

12. End of a Century

13. Sunday Sunday

14. Country House

15. Parklife (with Phil Daniels)

16. To the End

17. Oily Water

18. Advert

19. Song 2

20. This Is a Low

Encore:

21. Lot 105

22. Girls & Boys

23. For Tomorrow

24. Tender (with London Community Gospel Choir)

25. The Narcissist

26. The Universal

