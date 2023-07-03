Blur cancel French festival date ahead of Wembley gigs due to Dave Rowntree's leg injury

3 July 2023, 14:00 | Updated: 3 July 2023, 14:16

Blur press
Blur have cancelled their upcoming gig in France. Picture: Linda Brownlee/Press

The Britpop legends have cancelled their date at Festival Beauregard due to their drummer's leg injury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blur have cancelled their upcoming festival date in France ahead of their Wembley Stadium gigs.

The Parklife rockers were set to play a headline slot at Festival Beauregard on Thursday 6th July but a message from the festival's Twitter account has revealed that their drummer has suffered a knee injury.

Roughly translated into English, their announcement reads: "The bad news has just fallen: @Blur will not be able to perform their concert in Beauregard. Dave Rowntree, the drummer, was injured this weekend and must rest for future shows."

The festival adds that festival-goers can apply for a refund here.

Blur have yet to announce the news on their personal channels, but the festival have added that Royal Blood will be taking their place and joining as Thursday headliners.

READ MORE - Blur at Wembley Stadium: Dates, support acts, stage times & tickets

The Britpop band are no doubt saving themselves to play a duo of shows at London's Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Support for Blur on the Saturday comes from special guests Self Esteem, Jockstrap and Sleaford Mods, plus Parklife orator Phil Daniels.

The following night will see Phil Daniels among the special guests again, as well as Paul Weller, two-tone ska band The Selector, a DJ set from snooker legend Steve Davis and Doran & Kavus Torabi.

READ MORE: Blur share official video for St. Charles Square ahead of Wembley dates

Previously speaking about what to expect from their Wembley shows, Albarn told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "We sound good. We sound really good. It’s back to basics.

"We sound how we should sound without any sort of confectionery around the sides. It’s honest.”

Blur on what to expect from their reunion gigs

READ MORE: What inspired Graham Coxon to write Blur’s Coffee & TV?

