Damon Albarn: I'd only do Parklife 25th anniversary shows if there was a second referendum

The Blur frontman has said he'd only want to perform the Britpop band's third album if there was another vote over Brexit.

Damon Albarn has revealed he's had "offers" to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blur's Parklife album, but has revealed why he won't do it.

The Britpop band's seminal 1994 album was released on 25 April, and asked if he'd had any offers to do Parklife anniversary shows, he told The Metro: "Yes, they have been. I’d only want to perform that if it was a positive thing.

"Say we got to the point of having a second referendum, then I would be happy to play that record as a celebration and as a way of reminding ourselves of a time when we had an idea of Britishness that wasn’t political It was more about our music and culture."

He mused in the Sixty Seconds interview: "That was a bit naive, no question, but it had a funny side, it had a humour to it, and was satirical in some parts.

"So I’m not against performing that album, but I wouldn’t want to do it if I felt like it was just about money."

Damon Albarn, who also co-created Gorillaz and has returned with his other band The Good, The Bad & The Queen, has been staunchly against Brexit, giving a speech on the day the result came out at Glastonbury Festival 2016.

Speaking to the crowds as he joined The Orchestra Of Syrian Musicians on The Pyramid Stage with a "very heavy heart" saying: "Democracy has failed us because it was ill-informed."

Albarn also urged music fans to not lose hope, saying: "I just want all of you to know, when we leave here, we can change that decision.

"It is possible."

Damon Albarn first Glastonbury star to mention EU result. "Democracy failed us because it was ill-informed." pic.twitter.com/4tnok61MUH — Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) June 24, 2016

Albarn is never backwards about coming forwards when it comes to his opinion.

