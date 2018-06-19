Watch Paul McCartney In Carpool Karaoke Trailer

The Beatles legend has taken part in an episode of James Corden's famous segment, which is set to air this week.

Paul McCartney has appeared in a teaser trailer for Carpool Karaoke.

The Beatles legend has filmed an episode for the famous segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden, which will take place later this week.

Watch the trailer which features McCartney and Corden above.

The teaser comes after the pair were spotted in McCartney's home town of Liverpool, taking in the sites made famous by the band including Penny Lane and McCartney's childhood home at 20 Forthlin Road.

Last week saw the Hey Jude icon retweet an image with the presenter, which read: "It's happening!"

It’s happening!#CarpoolKaraoke with @PaulMcCartney premieres next week during our four nights in London! pic.twitter.com/miFCncoL71 — The Late Late Show is in London! (@latelateshow) June 13, 2018

McCartney will join the likes of Linkin Park, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers in taking part in the famous segment.

