The Beatles to release Abbey Road deluxe box set

The Beatles - Abbey Road reissue album cover. Picture: Universal Music

The Fab Four’s last recorded album will get a 50th anniversary deluxe edition in September 2019.

The Beatles have announced details of a new reissue of their classic 1969 album Abbey Road.

The LP - which was the final studio outing for the Fab Four before their split in early 1970 - marks its 50th anniversary next month and a series of new, remastered and remixed editions will arrive on 27 September, including a super deluxe box set of 4 CDs and an album picture disc!

Abbey Road will be released with new mix by Giles Martin, working with Sam Okell, from the original eight-track session tapes, which takes as its foundation the album’s original mix produced by his father, George Martin. The release follows similar 50th anniversary editions of Sgt Pepper and the “White Album”.

The set will be expanded with previously unreleased session recordings and demos, including alternate versions of classic songs such as Come Together, Something and Here Comes The Sun. You can also hear an early mix of Abbey Road’s legendary “Side 2 Medley” with Paul McCartney’s ditty Her Majesty in its original place slap bang in the middle between Mean Mr Mustard and Polythene Pam.

The Beatles Abbey Road Billboard on Sunset Strip in 1969. Picture: Robert Landau/Corbis via Getty Images

The rarities also take in some of the singles and other projects of the period, including The Ballad Of John And Yoko and Old Brown Shoe, plus McCartney’s demos for singer Mary Hopkin (Goodbye) and Apple Records band Badfinger (Come And Get It).

The super deluxe box set features 40 tracks over three CDs and one Blu-ray disc, housed in a slip-sleeved 12”x12” 100-page hardbound book, featuring rare photographs, as well as a foreword from Paul McCartney. The book is illustrated with rare and previously unpublished photographs, including many taken by Linda McCartney; plus lots of rare images of handwritten lyrics, sketches, Beatles correspondence and reproduced original print ads.

The Beatles Abbey Road 50 editions will come in the following formats:

Four CDs and one Blu-Ray with 12x12 slip sleeve and 100-page hardback book.

The Beatles - Abbey Road super deluxe edition. Picture: Universal Music

3 vinyl albums with the new 2019 mix and two discs of sessions and outtakes in a 12” box

The 2019 remix as a vinyl picture disc!

The Beatles - Abbey Road picture disc. Picture: Universal Music

Single CD with the new 2019 mix

2-CDs with the remastered 2019 mix and a disc of sessions and outtakes.

All formats are available to pre-order through the official Beatles store now.

