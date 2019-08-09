The Beatles to release Abbey Road deluxe box set

9 August 2019, 14:08 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 14:12

The Beatles - Abbey Road reissue album cover
The Beatles - Abbey Road reissue album cover. Picture: Universal Music

The Fab Four’s last recorded album will get a 50th anniversary deluxe edition in September 2019.

The Beatles have announced details of a new reissue of their classic 1969 album Abbey Road.

The LP - which was the final studio outing for the Fab Four before their split in early 1970 - marks its 50th anniversary next month and a series of new, remastered and remixed editions will arrive on 27 September, including a super deluxe box set of 4 CDs and an album picture disc!

Abbey Road will be released with new mix by Giles Martin, working with Sam Okell, from the original eight-track session tapes, which takes as its foundation the album’s original mix produced by his father, George Martin. The release follows similar 50th anniversary editions of Sgt Pepper and the “White Album”.

The set will be expanded with previously unreleased session recordings and demos, including alternate versions of classic songs such as Come Together, Something and Here Comes The Sun. You can also hear an early mix of Abbey Road’s legendary “Side 2 Medley” with Paul McCartney’s ditty Her Majesty in its original place slap bang in the middle between Mean Mr Mustard and Polythene Pam.

The Beatles Abbey Road Billboard on Sunset Strip in 1969
The Beatles Abbey Road Billboard on Sunset Strip in 1969. Picture: Robert Landau/Corbis via Getty Images

The rarities also take in some of the singles and other projects of the period, including The Ballad Of John And Yoko and Old Brown Shoe, plus McCartney’s demos for singer Mary Hopkin (Goodbye) and Apple Records band Badfinger (Come And Get It).

The super deluxe box set features 40 tracks over three CDs and one Blu-ray disc, housed in a slip-sleeved 12”x12” 100-page hardbound book, featuring rare photographs, as well as a foreword from Paul McCartney. The book is illustrated with rare and previously unpublished photographs, including many taken by Linda McCartney; plus lots of rare images of handwritten lyrics, sketches, Beatles correspondence and reproduced original print ads.

The Beatles Abbey Road 50 editions will come in the following formats:

Abbey Road Super Deluxe Edition

Four CDs and one Blu-Ray with 12x12 slip sleeve and 100-page hardback book.

The Beatles - Abbey Road super deluxe edition
The Beatles - Abbey Road super deluxe edition. Picture: Universal Music

Abbey Road Super Deluxe vinyl LP

3 vinyl albums with the new 2019 mix and two discs of sessions and outtakes in a 12” box

Abbey Road picture disc

The 2019 remix as a vinyl picture disc!

The Beatles - Abbey Road picture disc
The Beatles - Abbey Road picture disc. Picture: Universal Music

Abbey Road remastered CD

Single CD with the new 2019 mix

Abbey Road remastered double CD

2-CDs with the remastered 2019 mix and a disc of sessions and outtakes.

All formats are available to pre-order through the official Beatles store now.

Meanwhile, fans flocked to the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road studios on Thursday 8 August to mark 50 years since the iconic album photo was taken - see the full story here.

Beatles impersonators recreate the iconic 'Abbey Road' photograph made 50 years ago today, on August 8, 2019 in London
Beatles impersonators recreate the iconic 'Abbey Road' photograph made 50 years ago today, on August 8, 2019 in London. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

