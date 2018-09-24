The Beatles Announce White Album 50th Anniversary Edition

The Beatles, 1968. Picture: REX/Shutterstock

The Fab Four’s classic 1958 double album with come as a 7-CD set with 50 extra tracks.

The Beatles are to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of their classic self-titled 1968 double album with a very special deluxe edition. The LP - known to everyone as “The White Album” thanks to its blank sleeve - featured classic songs like Back In The USSR, Helter Skelter and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

On Nov 9, @TheBeatles will release the #BeatlesWhiteAlbum Anniversary Editions - including a super deluxe 7-disc set featuring 50 mostly previously unreleased recordings all newly mixed with 5.1 surround audio as well as the much-sought after Esher Demos https://t.co/jH57w8tovU pic.twitter.com/pTOKvHzsY5 — The Beatles (@thebeatles) September 24, 2018

The album has been remixed by Giles Martin, the son of Beatles producer Sir George and Sam Okell, sourced directly from the original four-track and eight-track session tapes, in the same way that Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band had a revamp last year.

The album will be accompanied by the “Esher Demos”, a series of acoustic recordings made by the Beatles at George Harrison’s house in the Surrey town, when the band had returned from their spiritual retreat in India, bursting with new songs. The 27 acoustic tracks include unique versions of tracks like Revolution, Blackbird and an early version of the John Lennon solo track Jealous Guy, then known as Child Of Nature.

The Beatles White Album 2018 Edition. Picture: TheBeatles.com

The deluxe CD set will also include 50 additional recordings, most previously unreleased, from the “White Album” studio sessions, including the original "wig out" long version of Revolution 1, an early attempt at Hey Jude, and the slower, bluesy original version of the classic Helter Skelter. You get a preview of songs to come as Paul tries out Let It Be. Also included are studio jams including a take on Elvis Presley’s (You’re so Square) Baby, I Don’t Care and 50s classic Blue Moon.

The Beatles White Album Deluxe CD Edition. Picture: TheBeatles.com

The “White Album” will also be released as a quadruple, boxed vinyl set featuring the new remix and the Esher demos, a triple CD with the same tracks and a black vinyl edition of the 2018 mix. For White Album connoisseurs, there’s also a boxed set of lithographs of the four famous “White Album” photos, limited to just 200 sets.

All editions are availble to pre-order now via www.thebeatlesonline.co.uk and will be released on 9 November 2018.

The Beatles Deluxe Vinyl Edition. Picture: TheBeatles.com

The Beatles “White Album” Deluxe CD Box Set Track Listing:

