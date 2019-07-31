Paul McCartney can't remember how to play all of The Beatles' songs

The Beatles legend has confessed he often has to re-learn how to play The Fab Four's classic tracks.

Paul McCartney has revealed he can't remember all of The Beatles songs.

The Yesterday legend may have been singing The Fab Four's tracks for the last 60 years, but he has confessed he still needs help remembering them.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "I have to re-learn everything.

"I've written an awful lot, you can't retain them all. "We go in rehearsal and I'm, 'Oh yeah, that's how it goes.'"

Asked if he thinks their music is "pretty good", he replied: "I do, I really do.

"Some of the old songs you say, 'Oh, that's clever, I wouldn't have done that.'

"It's exciting to think that still works.

"We were a little rock and roll group from Liverpool, it just kept going."

READ MORE: Did John Lennon Say Ringo “wasn’t even the best drummer in The Beatles”?

Paul McCartney. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Macca is set to write a musical for the first time - an adaption of the 1946 Frank Capra film It's a Wonderful Life.

McCartney said of the news: "Like many of these things, this all started with an email. Bill had asked if it was something I might be up for.

"Writing a musical is not something that had ever really appealed to me but Bill and I met up with Lee Hall and had a chat and I found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun."He added: "It's A Wonderful Life is a universal story we can all relate to."

READ MORE: Did John Lennon Say Ringo “wasn’t even the best drummer in The Beatles”?

Take our Beatles quiz: