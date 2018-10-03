The Beatles' Chief Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Dies, Aged 72

The Beatles Engineer Geoff Emerick speaks at the GRAMMY Museum in Mississippi in 2016. Picture: Rory Doyle / Stringer

Tributes have begun to pour in from the likes of Julian Lennon, Midge Ure and Liverpool's Cavern Club.

Geoff Emerick, the chief recording engineer of The Beatles, has died at the age of 72.

According to Billboard, the news was confirmed by his manager William Zabaleta, who believes he died of heart "complications," in a statement shared online.

In his role, Emerick worked on some of the Fab Four's most iconic albums including Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, The White Album and Abbey Road.

Emerick was only 15-years old when he first met the Liverpool legends at Abbey Road studios, impressing them with his work on their famous hits She Loves you, I Want To Hold Your Hand and Love Me Do.

Tributes have begun to pour in from across the music world, including a tweet from the late John Lennon's son, Julian, which read: "R.I.P. Geoff... One of a kind..."

Live Aid co-organiser and Visage and Ultravox legend Midge Ure included the "fifth Beatle" George Martin in his tweet, writing: "Geoff was Sir George Martin's 'right hand man' and worked on Ultravoxs Quartet with us. A lovely, quiet, unassuming man who helped change the way music was produced."

Geoff was Sir George Martin's 'right hand man' and worked on Ultravoxs Quartet with us. A lovely, quiet, unassuming man who helped change the way music was produced.

The legendary Cavern Club, known as the home of The Beatles also sent their tribute, sending their thoughts with his loved ones.

It is with sadness that we wake to the news that Geoff Emerick has passed away.



Emerick was due to appear at a show on Saturday 6 October in Tucson called Emerick's London Revival to talk about his work with the famous band.