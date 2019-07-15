Surviving Beatles reunite as Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney onstage

Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney arrive for the world premiere of The Beatles: Eight Days A Week. Picture: Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The two Fabs played some Beatle classics at Macca’s LA show over the weekend.

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr reunited for a mini Beatles reunion in Los Angeles over the weekend.

McCartney was playing the Dodger Stadium as part of his Freshen Up world tour, when he introduced his old bandmate.

After performing 1968 “White Album” classic Birthday, Sir Paul announced: "We've got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only, Ringo Starr."

Still can’t believe I got to experience #PaulMcCartney and #RingoStarr play Helier Skelter and Sgt Peppers. It was the first time they performed together at @Dodgers Stadium since @thebeatles were here on August 28, 1966!! #TheBeatles #FreshenUpTour #BucketList ✅ pic.twitter.com/O56Htq42h5 — David H. Soto (@DHSoto) July 14, 2019

The pair then shared a hug with McCartney saying: "I love you, man."

The two surviving Beatles then treated fans to renditions the reprise version of the classic 1967 track Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which sees Starr start the track by playing the drum part unaccompanied for four bars.

I had a great night last night love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🥦🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/WwJTzuvouI — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 14, 2019

McCartney and Starr then performed another “White Album” track - the raucous Helter Skelter. At the end of the performance, Starr threw his drum sticks into the crowd and then jokingly pretended to offer McCartney's bass to the stadium.

Paul and Ringo last played together in December, when the drummer joined McCartney onstage at London’s O2 Arena for a rendition of Get Back, which also saw The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood on guitar.

The LA crowd also saw another special guest: The Eagles' Joe Walsh, who guested on the Abbey Road medley of Carry That Weight and The End, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer.

McCartney ended the epic 38-song set by telling his American fans it won't be the last time they’ll see him.

He vowed: "Farewell to you guys. Farewell to America. Only one thing left to be said: We'll see you next time!"