Communion Presents (29 December 2013)

30th December 2013, 06:00

Looking forward to 2014, Maz delivers an our of music from artists he thinks will be onto a winner next year.

Eliza And The Bear

 

Communion Presents (29 December 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X