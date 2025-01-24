Dr John Cooper Clarke at Manchester Co-op Live: How to buy tickets

John Cooper Clarke
John Cooper Clarke is set for a special homecoming date. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Salford performance poet is set for a historic date at the arena in celebration of World Poetry Day. Find out how you can buy tickets.

John Cooper Clarke is set for a game-changing show at Manchester Co-op Live.

The Salford-born legend will make history as the first poet to headline an arena by playing the venue as part of his UK tour to in celebration of World Poetry Day.

After dates in London and Nottingham, the Poet Laureate Of Punk will take to the Co-Op Live stage for a special homecoming performance on Saturday 29th March 2025.

Dr John Cooper Clarke at Manchester Co-op Live
Dr John Cooper Clarke at Manchester Co-op Live. Picture: Press

As detailed in a press release: "Fans can expect a one-of-a-kind journey through poetry by one of the world’s most important and entertaining spoken word artists. Performing classic numbers including Chickentown and Beasley Street as well as brand new material from the new collection “WHAT”, John will bring his unique perspective and incredible work to his biggest audiences yet - with plenty of laughs along the way."

The Manchester bard - whose I Wanna Be Yours poem & song was transformed into the Arctic Monkeys' iconic AM album ender - will be joined on the night by special guests Linton Kwesi Johnson and Jan Brierton.

Tickets for Dr John Cooper Clarke's Manchester date as well as his shows in London and Manchester are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Dr John Cooper Clarke on Arctic Monkeys and I Wanna Be Yours

See John Cooper Clarke's 2025 arena dates:

  • Wednesday 19th March: The London Palladium
  • Friday 21st March: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
  • Saturday 29th March: Manchester Co-op Live

