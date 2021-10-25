Toby and Dom call Sam after Liverpool thrash Man Utd at Old Trafford

Watch Toby Tarrant call up life-long Utd fan Sam who was in the stands when they lost 5-0 to Liverpool last night.

Toby Tarrant is a HUGE Liverpool F.C. fan, so when they thrashed Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford, he had to shout about it.

Luckily Toby has the pleasure of covering The Chris Moyles Show all this week, so he had plenty of his chance to celebrate with fellow Liverpool fan Dom live on air.

One person who wasn't happy about the win, however, which witnessed Liverpool's biggest win against their rivals in over 100 years, was Chris Moyles show video producer Sam, who's a life-long Man U fan.

In fact, he had the displeasure of watching the whole thing unfold at Old Trafford! Needless to say, Sam drowned his sorrows that evening to the point he woke up somewhere completely random!

Watch our video for the aftermath of Sam's night and see his reaction to the result.

