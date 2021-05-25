Dom lost the bet, but did he put the Man United kit on?

Liverpool fan Dom made a bet with life-long Man United supporter Sam and he lost... but did he go through with his forfeit in the end?

Ever since Sam joined The Chris Moyles Show, he and Dom have been bantering over their rival football teams.

Both have given as good as they got, but earlier this year, Man Utd Sam made a bet that had life longer Liverpool supporter Dom quaking in his boots.

They agreed that if Liverpool finished lower in the league than Man U that Dom with don a United shirt live on-air.

Well, the time came for Dom to live up to his side of the bargain, but did he go through with wearing a Man United kit?

Watch our video above to find out.

Dom reveals if he's worn a Man United kit on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

