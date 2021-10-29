Toby Tarrant has a REALLY strange request for Elon Musk

By Radio X

Toby Tarrant explored the subject of the billionaire space race and things got a little bit out of hand.

Toby Tarrant has been covering on The Chris Moyles Show this week and he's been putting the world to rights.

Today he tackled the new billionaire space race which sees Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson all vie to get civilians up into space.

However one very unfortunate story led Toby to ask a rather strange favour from Elon Musk.

Watch Toby's rant in our video above.

READ MORE: Stephen Merchant plays Merchant or Tennis with Toby Tarrant

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.