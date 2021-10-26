Stephen Merchant plays Merchant or Tennis with Toby Tarrant

By Radio X

The Outlaws star and co-creator appeared on Radio X this week and played a little game with Toby Tarrant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Toby Tarrant is filling in for The Chris Moyles Show this week and he had the privilege of interviewing Stephen Merchant about his exciting new show The Outlaws.

However, Toby couldn't have him on the show without playing a little game with him and it turns out that it was pretty simple.

All he has to do is guess if the name Toby reads is a tennis player, who's in the Top 100 in the world, or is a merchant he found on LinkedIn.

Merchant or Tennis... get it?

Stream The Outlaws on BBC iPlayer now.

Watch the trailer for The Outlaws here:

