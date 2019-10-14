WATCH: Johnny Vaughan talks zombie killing with Woody Harrelson & Jessie Eisenberg

Watch the Zombieland: Doubletap stars play the ultimate zombie game with Johnny Vaughan and The 4-7 Thang.

Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg visited Radio X and shared their expertise when it comes to killing zombies.

The stars of Zombieland: Double Tap touched base with Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 Thang, where they selected their weapons of choice from two random items.

Watch our clip of the stars above as they choose their best weapons to end the undead.

Zombieland: Double Tap is set for release in UK cinemas on Friday 18 October.

Watch the latest trailer for the long-awaited Zombieland sequel below:

Find out everything we know about the film so far...

Who stars in Zombieland: Double Tap?

The film sees the return of main castmembers Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee, Jessie Eisenberg as Columbus, emma Stone as Wichita and Abigail Breslin as Little Rock.

When is Zombieland: Double Tap released?

Zombieland 2 is released on Friday 18 October 2019.

What's the plot of Zombieland 2?

The cast return for another end-of-the world-esque apocalyptic zombie romp with plenty of laughs in-between.

The synopsis according to iMDb reads: "Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family."

What is it rated?

Zombieland: Doubletap has been given a 15 certificate.

READ MORE: Zombieland: Double Tap - Who's in the cast with Woody Harrelson & Jessie Eisenberg and when is it released?

Watch Woody Harrelson join The Killers on stage in 2017:

See Woody Harrelson on Ellen: