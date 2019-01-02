VIDEO: When Chris Moyles caught a competition winner having a poo...

2 January 2019, 16:46 | Updated: 2 January 2019, 16:48

We look back at the moment a competition winner found out he'd won £5,000 while on the loo!

Last year The Chris Moyles Show witnessed some unbelievable moments.

From Chris and Dom zorbing to Pippa facing her fear of spiders to their fake Christmas advert, there wasn't a dull moment.

But one of the highlights had to be the moment Moyles called up a competition winner, only to find he had just been on the toilet.

Watch our video above to find out just what went down.

James and Pippa laugh as competition winner is caught on the toilet on The Chris Moyles Show
James and Pippa laugh as competition winner is caught on the toilet on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Incredible scenes.

We bet he needed some tissues after hearing that news for more reasons than one...

Look back at the some of the best moments of last year with The Chris Moyles'2018 Rewind here:

