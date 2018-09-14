How To Listen To The Chris Moyles Show… While Zorbing

14 September 2018, 13:38 | Updated: 14 September 2018, 15:14

Here’s how to never miss a moment of the Chris Moyles Show, in another death-defying video from Chris and Dom.

Chris and Dom are back to tell you how to tune into Radio X… this time from the comfort of a zorb rolling down a hill. What could possibly go wrong?

And if it’s still not clear, here’s Chris and Dom explaining how to tune into the show, while in a car driven by a stuntman. You’ll find out that Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London and 97.7FM in Manchester!

Still don’t know how you can listen to The Chris Moyles Show? How about Chris and Dom on a rollercoaster giving you all the details of the very excellent Radio X app?

If, after all that, you’re still not sure how to tune into Radio X - check out our How To Listen page.

