Ian from Abergele is Wednesday's Prize Dump winner!

The Prize Dump Tour is heading to North Wales - and that's a bit of a trek from where the team are this morning...

It's Day #3 of The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk and the bus has rocked up in Essex.

Tuesday's winner was Marcus, who lives in Colchester, so the big green tour bus started the day outside a very special place - well, very special if you're producer James Robinson.

As the team parked outside the Tiptree Tea Room, Museum and Jam Shop, Chris and the team picked another winner - and their place of residence would be their destination on Wednesday.

And it's going to be another mammoth journey! Today's winner Ian lives in Abergele, North Wales, which means a trip of 208 miles for Chris, Dom, Pippa and James, plus the rest of the crew! We'll track their progress as they go...

Ian managed to bag himself the following goodies:

LG 50" 4K TV

iPhone 13 128GB in Midnight

PS5 Digital

Bose® SoundLink® Revolve - Black

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

£100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice

Bagotte Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Gaggia Gran Gaggia Style POD/Ground Coffee Machine - Black

3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)

ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop

ION Audio Record Player with USB & Bluetooth

Adults BTwin 20” Foldable Bike

Pulsio Air Mini Massage Gun

£1,000 paid by bank transfer

Ian is now in Friday's draw to win a brand new Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid car, courtesy of Motors.co.uk. All five winners will go up against each other to become the ultimate Prize Dump Tour winner!

One lucky Prize Dump winner could win this Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid... Picture: Global

You'll be able to watch and listen to The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk every morning this week from 6.30am at Global Player. Don't miss it!

To enter online now, click here. And for the Ts & Cs and SMS entry, click here