Prize Dump Tour Specific Rules

Prize Dump Tour Promotion on Radio X, September 2022 – Specific Rules

1. The Prize Dump Tour promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 5th September 2022 to Friday 9th September 2022 on Radio X (including the Radio X Text Club). Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Motors.co.uk. The ‘Prize Providers’ are Global and NDL.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND, THE ISLE OF MAN OR THE CHANNEL ISLANDS. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must submit your answer to a question (via SMS text message or online via Radio X’s Win+ platform), following the presenter’s instructions as heard on FM and DAB. Individual rounds of the Promotion will be open for SMS and online entry during the following times below (the ‘Opening Times’):

Round 1: 6:30am to 9:30am on Monday 5th September

Round 2: 10am on Monday 5th September to 9.30am on Tuesday 6th September

Round 3: 10am on Tuesday 6th September to 9.30am on Wednesday 7th September

Round 4: 10am on Wednesday 7th September to 9.30am on Thursday 8th September

Round 5: 10am on Thursday 8th September to 8am on Friday 9th September

4. Entry via SMS Text Message:

4a. To enter the Promotion, you must send a text message starting with the keyword BUS plus your answer to the question asked by the presenter to 83936 (the ‘Text Message Line’). The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword. Entries received outside of the Opening Times will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

4b. Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message.

4c. On entering the Promotion by SMS text message, you will receive a text message back which confirms your entry and invites you to take part in an offer for bonus entries, whereby if you enter the Promotion additional times within the same Promotion round, you will receive additional entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The details of this offer will be included in the text bounceback and a full breakdown of how these bonus entries work is detailed in the table below in Clause 6. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to these offers, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

5. Entry online via Radio X Win+ Platform:

5a. To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must use Radio X’s Win+ platform.

5b. To do so, you must visit the ‘Prize Dump’ Promotion page on Radio X’s Win+ platform (https://winplus.radiox.co.uk/). You will need to answer the question on the Prize Dump page, this will be the same question as on air.

5c. You must then complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

5d. In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment, within the entry window of that particular Promotion round.

5e. For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see Clause 6 below.

6. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us, to check this please speak to your phone network provider:

Entry Prices. Picture: Global

7. With regards to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing), we are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us. Furthermore, we are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error. With regards to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

8. Once the Text Message Line & Online Entry have closed, one entrant each day from Monday to Friday will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and have the correct answer. Misspellings and slight variations on the correct answer may be accepted at our discretion. The Producer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into in the case of dispute.

9. If you’re the randomly-selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered shortly after the entry closes on that day. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

10. You will be asked to have a call with the presenter. If you agree this call may be switched to a facetime call but this is not obligatory and you will be given the choice whether to record a phone call or do the call on facetime. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you – we will make two call attempts. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable), then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion round, on-air.

11. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air at any time when programming output requires it.

12. For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round and the Text Message Line and Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

13. After the final daily winner has been selected on Friday 9th September 2022, on the same day the five winners of each Promotion round will automatically be entered into a final stage of the Promotion, each with a one in five chance of winning to win a Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Mild (Hybrid) car.

14. Five boxes, numbered 1 to 5 will be located outside the Prize Dump Tour Bus. One of the boxes will be a ‘winning box’, the contents of which will be different from the other four boxes. In order to determine the winner of the car, the daily winners will be asked to choose numbered boxes in order. Monday’s winner will be asked to choose first. If the box they choose is the winning box then this stage of the Promotion will end and they will win the car. If it’s not the winning box, Tuesday’s winner will be asked for their choice. This process will continue in order with Wednesday’s winner, Thursday’s winner and then Friday’s winner making their choice until the winning box is found and the winner of the car established. The process will be overseen by an independent adjudicator. We reserve the right to change the process if circumstances, such as extreme weather, require it, but each of the daily winners will still have a one in five chance of winning.

15. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

16. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

17. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

18. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, or the Channel Islands.

19. Multiple entries are permitted but if you win during a Promotion round you are not eligible to win any subsequent Promotion rounds (but you will be eligible to win the car, as per clause 13 above). Any subsequent rounds you enter after you have already won will still incur charges, which you will not be refunded for.

a. Multiple entries via SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 12 paid entries per round (£24 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

b. Multiple entries via the Win+ platform are permitted up to a maximum of £24 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

c. For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS text message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

Prize:

20. There will be one winner from each round of the Promotion – five winners in total. Each day from Monday to Friday, one winner will receive the prizes available for the round entered, as listed in clause 21. Please note, Monday to Thursday’s prizes will be delivered by members of the Chris Moyles Show team. Friday’s prizes will not be delivered by members of the Chris Moyles Show team. Each of the five winners will also have the chance to win an additional prize (see clauses 22 to 26).

21.a. Monday 5th September prize:

- LG 50" 4K TV

- iPhone 13 128GB in Midnight

- XBOX Series X Games Console

- Sonos One Smart Speaker in Black

- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Iron & Fuchsia

- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

- £100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice

- Amazon Echo Auto

- Bagotte Robot Vacuum Cleaner

- ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop

- Ninja Air Fryer

- ION Audio Record Player with USB & Bluetooth

- 3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)

- £1,000 paid by bank transfer

21.b. Tuesday 6th September 2022:

- LG 50" 4K TV

- Samsung Z Flip3 5G 128GB in Phantom Black

- Nintendo Switch

- Bose Quietcomfort 45 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - Black

- Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch with Music

- Meta Quest 2 VR headset

- £100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice

- Ring Video Doorbell

- Gaggia Gran Gaggia Style POD/Ground Coffee Machine - Black

- 3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)

- ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop

- 1 Year TV Streaming Service of winner’s choice (Up to value of £100 paid via Gift Card)

- Zinc Folding Electric Eco Pro Scooter - Blue

- Pulsio Air Mini Massage Gun

- £1,000 paid by bank transfer

21.c. Wednesday 7th September 2022:

- LG 50" 4K TV

- iPhone 13 128GB in Midnight

- PS5 Digital

- Bose® SoundLink® Revolve - Black

- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

- £100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice

- Bagotte Robot Vacuum Cleaner

- Gaggia Gran Gaggia Style POD/Ground Coffee Machine - Black

- 3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)

- ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop

- ION Audio Record Player with USB & Bluetooth

- Adults BTwin 20” Foldable Bike

- Pulsio Air Mini Massage Gun

- £1,000 paid by bank transfer

21.d. Thursday 8th September 2022:

- LG 50" 4K TV - Samsung Z Flip3 5G 128GB in Phantom Black

- XBOX Series X Games Console - Sonos One Smart Speaker in Black

- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Iron & Fuchsia

- Bose Sport Earbuds

- Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch with Music

- £100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice

- Amazon Echo Auto

- Ring Video Doorbell

- Ninja Air Fryer

- 3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)

- ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop

- Zinc Folding Electric Eco Pro Scooter – Blue

- £1,000 paid by bank transfer

21.e. Friday 9th September 2022:

- LG 50" 4K TV

- LG 2.1 Soundbar

- iPhone 13 128GB in Midnight

- PS5 Digital

- Bose® SoundLink® Revolve - Black

- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Iron & Fuchsia

- Apple AirPods Pro

- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

- Meta Quest 2 VR headset

- £100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice

- Amazon Echo Auto

- Bagotte Robot Vacuum Cleaner

- Ring Video Doorbell

- Ninja Air Fryer

- 3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)

- ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop

- ION Audio Record Player with USB & Bluetooth

- 1 Year TV Streaming Service of winner’s choice (Up to value of £100 paid via Gift Card)

- Adults BTwin 20” Foldable Bike

- Pulsio Air Mini Massage Gun

- £1,000 paid by bank transfer

Car Prize:

22. On Friday 9th September, one of the five winners from the week will also win the following prize:

a. Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Mild (Hybrid) car.

Features include:

i. 1.4 Litre Boosterjet Mild Hybrid

i. 2-wheel Drive

ii. 6-Speed Manual

iii. 5 doors

b. £500.00 paid by bank transfer towards Road Tax and car insurance

23. The vehicle is a brand-new Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Mild with classic features in white, should the winner wish to personalise vehicle this can be arranged at their own expense. Vehicle subject to availability at time of purchase.

24. The winner will be responsible for arranging their own insurance and road tax.

25. The winner is responsible for arranging collection of the vehicle, and this will be done from their local Suzuki dealership. A full, valid driving licence may need to be shown by either the winner or an individual collecting the vehicle with the winner’s consent.

26. The Prize Provider will provide estimated collection date to winner. The Prize Provider will do their best to adhere to preferred time frames, however there may be delays with stock availability and deliveries.

Additional Prize terms and conditions:

27. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that we notify you of your win, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

28. If you win, you must submit an address for delivery of the non-cash prizes. Delivery will be attempted to this address between 10am & 11pm on the day you are notified of your win. We are not responsible for any delays to this delivery time that may occur due to unforeseen circumstances, such as extreme weather conditions or heavy traffic.

29. We reserve the right to substitute the van driver if required. Furthermore, the prizes from the final round of the Promotion will not be delivered by a member of the Chris Moyles Show team.

30. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

31. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available except in our sole discretion.

32. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

33. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact.

Data Protection:

34. Your personal data will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited), as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

35. We may hold your personal data for a period of 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

36. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotion Partner when you enter the Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partner (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes.

37. We, the Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

38. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering a Promotion.

39. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

40. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.