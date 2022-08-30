The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk is back!

The team will be heading out on their OWN TOUR BUS from Monday 5th September to deliver some amazing prizes.. and one lucky listener will win a Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid car!

On Monday, 5th September, one of Radio X's favourite features is back... and it's our biggest one yet!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk RETURNS - but it's going to be BIGGER and BETTER than ever before!

Chris and the team will be offering up FIVE sets of amazing prizes each morning - which will be delivered to your door by the end of each day!

Last time the Prize Dump headed out on the road, we had a convoy of vans, FULL of prizes. But this time we've gone BIGGER.

The Chris Moyles Show team have got themselves a tour bus!

It's a double decker with two drivers, twelve beds, a kitchen and a toilet on board. From Monday to Thursday, whoever is the winner, Chris and the team could be driving to YOU to deliver the prizes.

Then the next morning, the show could be broadcasting from YOUR town from the tour bus. The team have no idea where they'll be!

Will all the Prize Dumps be in London? Possibly... BUT will the team be starting in London?

Will we have our first Dump in John O’Groats and the next in Lands End? Who knows? No one.

PLUS – we did say this was the biggest one ever - thanks to Motors.co.uk, one of you will win a BRAND NEW CAR!

A Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid...

One lucky Prize Dump winner could win this Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid... Picture: Global

Chris Moyles and the team will be LIVE from the tour bus at 6:30am on Monday 5th September with your first chance for us to drive to you!