WATCH: Pippa and Toby hosting the Basingstoke Variety Show is hilarious

Chris Moyles can't get enough of Pippa and Toby's local presenting gig, and what Toby was wearing on stage.

Pippa and Toby are always up to something on the weekends, whether its travelling abroad or joining a conga line with Chris Tarrant.

But did you know they also do a spot of presenting too?

Chris Moyles found out that the pair just so happened to host the Basingstoke Variety Show, and he couldn't wait to look back over the footage.

As it turns out, they are quite the double act and Toby's costume changes were not to be missed!

Watch our clip above where Chris Moyles dissects their epic gig.

