VIDEO: Pippa, James & Chris Moyles' boob chat is so highbrow

19 September 2019, 15:03 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 15:11

The Radio X DJ missed a lot on the show while he was on holiday, but today he got a very big refresher courtesy of Pippa and James.

Pippa and James were filling The Chris Moyles in on what he missed while he was away on his holidays, and it turns out the show isn't the high-brow paragon of virtue it should be when he's not in.

Well, in fact the team spent a lot of last week thinking of other words for boobs... and placing them into different categories.

If that wasn't enough tomfoolery for one day, it was all happening while Pippa was dealing with a popped shirt button.

Watch our video above.

Pippa checks her popped button on her shirt during boob chat on The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa checks her popped button on her shirt during boob chat on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Who would have thought Pippa had such a potty mouth?!

Well... actually... we would have.

Watch Pippa's latest slip of the tongue in our video:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

