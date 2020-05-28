VIDEO: Andi Peters tries to read the news on The Chris Moyles Show

28 May 2020, 18:13 | Updated: 28 May 2020, 18:20

See Chris Moyles give the presenter the very daunting task of standing in for Dom... with hilarious results!

Dom was off today, so who better to read out the news on The Chris Moyles Show than total news novice Andi Peters?

The daytime TV legend might have a lot of presenting years under his belt, but when it comes to reading news reading, it's fair to say he's an absolute beginner.

Chris gave him the chance to broaden his portfolio live on-air, but it turns out it's much more difficult than it looks (and sounds)!

Watch Andi's hilarious attempt in our video above.

Andi Peters tries to read the news on The Chris-Moyles Show
Andi Peters tries to read the news on The Chris-Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

