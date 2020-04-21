WATCH: Andi Peters trying to guess what band Taylor Hawkins is in is epic

See Chris Moyles and the team catch up with friend of the show Andi Peters, who name drops everyone from Bon Jovi to Limp Bizkit.

Today on The Chris Moyles Show, Andi Peters stopped by to give us an update on life from his home.

The presenter may know a bit about music after hosting Top of the Pops back in the day, but when the name Taylor Hawkins came up, it seemed to draw a bit of a blank as to what band he was in.

Watch our video above to see Chris Moyles and the team in hysterics as Andi guesses every band from Bon Jovi to Limp Bizkit... Plus, some other names that don't even exist!

Andi Peters, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Chris Moyles. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images 3. Radio X

Andi did guess that Taylor Hawkins was the brother of Justin Hawkins. though, which wasn't that far off.

Last year The Darkness frontman told Chris Moyles that he thinks the pair are distant cousins.

Watch our interview with him below:

However, when we spoke to Taylor soon after, he couldn't quite remember the familial connection.

Asked if he's indeed distant cousins with the I Believe In A Thing Called Love singer, Hawkins laughed: "I don't know... But if he says so I'll say yes."